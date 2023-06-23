Bihar: Hawala gang sent Rs 26 crore to other countries including Pakistan, clues found in ATS inquiry

Seaman. The ATS team, which arrived from Patna on Friday, interrogated the three accused of hawala gang arrested in connection with foreign money transactions throughout the day and night. The team kept questioning the three first by making them sit together and later by taking all three to different rooms. It is being told that during this time the team has got important clues regarding the sending of Rs 26 crore to other countries including Pakistan, Israel, Bangladesh.

ATS reached Siwan Cyber ​​Police Station after getting information

Earlier on Thursday, on the orders of the court, the Siwan Cyber ​​police station had taken the three accused on remand and kept questioning all three till Friday morning. During this, when some important information was received, the ATS team from Patna reached Siwan. After this, the police handed over the three accused to the ATS team. However, the Cyber ​​Police Station and the ATS team are refusing to divulge anything in this regard. It is said that the ATS team was repeatedly trying to know from all three that for what purpose the transaction of Rs 26 crore was done, but the accused were not giving any clear explanation about it.

On June 10, the police arrested the members of the hawala gang

Let us tell you that on June 10, after raiding the house of Harendra Singh of Brahmasthan in Bhagwanpur Haat police station area, the police arrested a member of the Hawala gang, Sheikh Kalim Ahmed, a resident of Miralipur, Thave police station area of ​​Gopalganj district, Sadhu Chowk ward number three of Nagar police station area. Resident Rajesh Kumar and Monu Singh, resident of Brahmasthan of Bhagwanpur Haat police station area of ​​Siwan district were arrested. At the same time, the main leaders of the gang Rajkumar Sharma and Vishwajeet Kumar were successful in running away. Rifle, revolver, 18 bullets, vehicle, Rs 2.67 lakh, SIM card, 19 debit cards, swipe machine, mobile, PAN card, bank passbook etc. in the name of different persons were recovered from there.

Bihar hawala case: Terrorist connection is being investigated, SP will interrogate the branch managers of banks t)crime news