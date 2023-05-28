Bihar: He kept giving electric shock to his wife all night, if she did not die of electrocution, he ran away after killing her.

Bihar News: After a dispute and quarrel with his wife in Purnia’s Banmankhi, the enraged husband killed his wife by giving her an electric shock and by strangling her. Sensation spread due to this incident which took place in Hatia Tola township of Ladugarh Panchayat of Janki Nagar police station area. The maternal uncle of the deceased Anita Devi (25) was said to be Chandni Chowk Pararia of Madhepura district. The accused husband is absconding since the incident.

Traces of current were also found on the body.

In this regard, Station Officer Mahesh Yadav told that there was a lot of quarrel between husband Manish Rishidev and wife Anita Devi in ​​Ladugarh Panchayat Hatia Tola late night. The woman’s death was reported in the morning. Immediately the police reached the spot and took the dead body in their custody and brought it to the police station. The dead body was sent to the Medical College for postmortem. A strangulation mark was found on the deceased Anita Devi and a mark of electric current was also found.

Viral Video: Foreign youth in America remembered Bihar’s samosas, heard the price and said – ‘Let’s go to Bihar brother..’

There was a fight between husband and wife

According to the local villagers, there was a lot of quarrel between the two husband and wife late in the night. In this sequence, the husband mercilessly assaulted the woman. The screaming went on for a long time. However, when the noise stopped, the neighbors also fell asleep. However, in the morning, when the neighbors peeped into the house after finding the husband absconding, the woman was found dead. After this the villagers informed the police. In this case, sister-in-law Pramila Devi, who came from Madhepura, the maternal uncle of the deceased, gave an application in the police station.

murder in land dispute

In another case, a young man was beaten to death by a neighbor in a dispute over just one decimal of land. The incident took place in Dalmalpur village Chowk Tola ward number six of Dalmalpur panchayat under Amour police station area. Station Officer in-charge Ram Ayodhya Ram said that 12 people have been nominated on the basis of the statement of the deceased’s wife regarding the matter. The dead body has been taken into possession and sent to Purnia for postmortem. A raid campaign has been started regarding the arrest.