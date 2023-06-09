Bihar: Health department will go door-to-door for treatment to save the children falling ill from hit stroke, know the whole thing

Heat wave continues in Bihar. In such a situation, in order to save a large number of children falling ill due to severe heat and hit stroke in Muzaffarpur, counting will now be done at their homes. These children will be followed up for 10 days. For this, the BCM of each PHC has been made the nodal officer. DM Pranav Kumar has issued a guideline regarding this. On the instructions of the DM, the civil surgeon has instructed all the PHC officials to count the children of their area and report about their current status every day.

If any child of the district is admitted in any government or private hospital suffering from fever or is discharged after recovering, it is mandatory to follow-up those children for 10 days. The DM said that a large number of children are falling ill due to hit stroke, to prevent this everyone should be followed up. Regarding this, a format has been prepared in which ASHA workers will go door-to-door and count the ration of these children. At the same time, there will be an update about his health, he will report to the headquarters by writing on that format. To ensure that there is no error in filling the form, the signature of the parents of the child has also been made necessary.

Bihar: CRPF sub-inspector’s son died in suspicious condition, food plate was kept in the room and blood was scattered on the floor

While updating this, Patna Meteorological Department has said that it may take four to five days for the monsoon to enter Bihar. Till the monsoon does not enter Bihar, the heat wave will continue to wreak havoc in Bihar. Let us tell that at present heat wave is going on in many districts of Bihar and in many districts the temperature is more than forty.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBgIYeGuXSs)