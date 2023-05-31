Bihar: Health of 70 people deteriorated after eating wedding feast in Jehanabad, know the reason and be alert..

Bihar News: Around 70 people who attended a wedding ceremony and had a feast near the new bus stand in Ward No. 9, Kako Road, Jehanabad city, fell ill, who are being treated in various private clinics of the city including Sadar Hospital. . In the wedding ceremony, everyone enjoyed the feast in the night and suddenly in the morning many people started falling sick, there was a stir. A similar incident happened four days back in the city at a feast and many people fell ill.

Enjoyed the feast at night and started getting sick in the morning

It is said that the daughter of Ravindra Prasad Soni, resident of Kako Road New Bus Stand, was married on Monday. The wedding ceremony was being celebrated at a festival hall located on Patna-Gaya NH 83. The procession had come from Patna Malsalami. At the same time, a banquet was organized on the occasion of marriage in the festival hall. Many people had attended the wedding ceremony feast and people had enjoyed the feast in the night. Everything was fine in the night. From four o’clock in the morning, the health of many people started deteriorating.

Bihar: 2 teenagers who went to bathe in Budhi Gandak river in Samastipur died, bodies of both found after two hours of struggle

Chaos in the married house

Everyone had complaints of abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. Due to ill health of a large number of people, a situation of chaos prevailed in the marriage house. In a hurry, the sick people were taken to Sadar Hospital and doctors’ clinics for treatment.

Treatment going on in government and private hospitals

About 9 people were treated in Sadar Hospital, including Khushbu Kumari, Sweety Kumari, Upendra Kumar, Moni Kumari, Ruby Devi, Rajeev Kumar, Rampravesh Saav, Pappu Yadav and Chandan Kumar. While other sick people were treated in private hospitals and private clinics. Throughout the day on Tuesday, people were seen running for treatment with their relatives.

The doctor told this reason.

The doctor of Sadar Hospital told that some people had come to his place as victims of food poisoning. They have been treated, they had probably come to attend a wedding ceremony. He had complaints of abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea.

You should also be alert, do not make this mistake.

It is said that in this summer season, for the marriage ceremony, other items including vegetables are prepared in the morning itself, which people eat till late night. In such a situation, food spoils soon at this temperature of 42 degree centigrade, after eating which people become victims of food poisoning. At the same time, four days ago, many people fell ill after having a feast at a sataisa ceremony in Gaurakshani locality of the city.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan