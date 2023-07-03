Bihar: Heavy rains before monsoon benefited farmers, paddy straw fell on 7800 hectares in Patna

Bihar: In the first 15 days of June, where the monsoon disappointed the farmers. On the other hand, before the start of monsoon, the rain has brought a smile on the faces of the farmers. Farmers are busy in preparing chickpeas in the fields. Due to continuous monsoon rains in Patna district for the last few days, there has been a spurt in the harvesting of paddy. So far in the district, the work of breaking paddy straw has been done in 7800 hectare field. Now only 5200 hectare paddy straw is left to be broken. The farmers told that if the rains continue, then the work of breaking the paddy will be completed in three to four days.

Planting will start in 20 days

For paddy plantation, the target is to fall paddy straw in 13 thousand hectare in the district. The farmers were upset due to lack of monsoon rains. Now there is happiness on the faces of the farmers due to continuous rains. Farmers are engaged in shedding paddy straw. Paddy is ready for planting in about 20 days after threshing. Planting work is expected to start in the last week of July. Farmers said that due to the late onset of rains, there has been a delay in shedding paddy straw.

Paddy will be planted in 1.30 lakh hectares

Paddy will have to be planted in 1.30 lakh hectare in the district. Paddy planting work will be completed by the end of July. In the lower areas of different blocks of the district, the farmers, without waiting for the rains, plowed the fields with boring and felled the ditch. Paddy can be planted in those places after one week. In some areas of Masaurhi, Paliganj, Dhanrua, Sampatchak, farmers had earlier dropped paddy straw. The District Agriculture Officer told that about 60 percent paddy straw has been removed in the district. There is a target to demolish Bichda in 13 thousand hectare in the district.

