Bihar: High speed cameras will be installed on rural roads, it will be difficult to run away from the vehicle

In various districts of Bihar, on NH, SH and rural roads, it will be difficult for the vehicle driver to run away after hitting another vehicle. Under security, the process of installing high-speed cameras on rural roads and all highways has been going on for a long time, but in the recently held road safety meeting, it has been decided that the installation of cameras should be completed by October. So that immediate action can be taken against the speedy drivers and those who drive wrongly. At the same time, after the road accident, the injured can be taken to the hospitals.

Camera placement instructions

Under the Road Safety Program, the Transport Department has given guidelines to the districts to mark all the places where road accidents are more frequent. At the same time, the cameras installed on the roads will be linked to the local police stations, so that the concerned police stations can get the information about the accident as soon as possible. Regarding this, the whole process of connecting all the police stations at the DTO level will be done. In this way, the road accident will be fully monitored and the injured can be taken to the hospital in time. In such a situation, due to lack of treatment at the right time, there will be a decrease in the deaths.

Patrolling will increase at night, instructions to complete lighting work

Along with this, police patrolling will be increased on the roads at night. There, where there will be no arrangement of light. Lights should be installed at all those places. In this regard, instructions have been given to the concerned departments, so that there are no road accidents due to darkness.

