Bihar: High speed Thar crushed five in Bettiah, three passersby including woman died, two injured ...

On Monday night, a speeding Thar vehicle ran over five pedestrians in the cantonment of Bettiah city in Bihar. After this, it collided with the guard of the service lane. In this accident, three passengers including a woman died on the spot. While two have been injured. On receiving the information, the police have taken possession of the damaged Thar vehicle after colliding with the guard. After the incident, the driver of Thar is said to be absconding from the spot.

Here, as soon as the information about the incident was received, all the senior police officers including SP D Amarkesh have reached the spot. The police have taken all the three dead bodies in their custody and sent them for postmortem. While the SP has sent the injured to GMCH for treatment. After this incident, a huge crowd has gathered on the spot. There is anger among the people regarding the incident. According to the local people, a high speed Thar vehicle was coming from Manuapul towards Bettiah. The vehicle went out of control near Green Field School in Lauria Road and rammed two bikes, one cycle and two pedestrians. After this, it itself rammed into the guard of the service lane.

Three including Sameer of Kalibagh are among those who died. Police is trying to identify the other deceased and injured. Local people told that the Thar vehicle is registered in the name of Ranvijay Singh of Manuapul. The vehicle owner’s son was driving at the time of the incident.

Muzaffarpur: Two youths riding a bike are serious after being hit by a truck

Two bike riders were seriously injured when a brick-laden truck collided near Siho Chowk on NH-28 under Sakra police station area of ​​Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Both the injured are Awadhesh Kumar (25), a resident of Kuria in Vaishali district, and Chandrashekhar Kumar (25), a resident of Lachurao village. After the incident, the driver fled leaving the truck. A crowd of people gathered after the accident. Sakra police reached on receiving information about the incident, admitted both the injured to Sakra Referral Hospital, from where the doctor referred them to SKMCH after first aid.

The injured youth was to be married

It was told that the marriage of the injured Awadhesh Kumar was to be held on Monday. Awadhesh, along with his brother-in-law Chandrashekhar, was returning home from Muzaffarpur after shopping on a bike to prepare for the wedding procession to be held in the evening. During this, Umesh’s brick laden truck pushed the bike. Awadhesh’s leg was crushed in this incident. At the same time, his brother-in-law was also seriously injured.

old man died in bike accident

An old man riding a bike died in a road accident on Monday in Kanhara under Bochahan (Muzaffarpur) police station area. Police sent the body to SKMCH for postmortem. He has been identified as Ramchandra Sah of Simri village under Simri police station of Darbhanga district. Police station chief Arvind Prasad said that in the afternoon it was reported that a bike rider got uncontrolled and crashed in Kanhara. After this, the old man was sent to SKMCH by sending the police force, where the doctors declared him dead. After this the incident was informed to his family members. On reaching the relatives, the body was handed over after the post-mortem.

Three bike riders died after being hit by Scorpio

Three people, including a couple riding a bike, have died after being hit by a Scorpio. The incident happened near Thikahan village of Baruraj police station area. On Monday, his brother Dinesh Sharma lodged a Fardbayan in SKMCH. He told that his brother Ganesh Sharma used to do electrical wiring work in Delhi. On the morning of July 15, he left for Madhubani with his wife Sheela Devi and nephew Roshan Kumar on his bike. On the evening of 16th July, near Thikahan village of Baruraj police station, a Scorpio coming from the opposite direction hit the bike.

Due to this, Roshan Kumar, a resident of Balua of Phulparas police station of Madhubani, died on the spot. Injured Ganesh and Sheela were admitted to SKMCH. During treatment, both were declared dead by the doctors. His brother lodged an FIR on the basis of Scorpio’s registration number. Police has seized the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle is absconding. Police is conducting raids to arrest him