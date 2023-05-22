Bihar: History-sheeter Bhola Rai was gunned down by climbing into his house in Muzaffarpur, the whole incident captured in CCTV

Muzaffarpur: Bhola Rai alias Rajeev Kumar alias Indian Rai (32), a history sheeter of Kachchi Pakki Ratwara of Sadar police station, was riddled with bullets by two bike-borne shooters on Sunday. The shooters fired about a dozen rounds. The bullet hit his neck and below it. Bhola Rai was hit by five bullets and died on the spot. On information, the family and the police reached the spot. The police took the body into custody and sent it to SKMCH for postmortem.

Seven khokha and one pillet recovered, incident captured in CCTV

During the investigation, the police have recovered seven kiosks and a pellet from there. The whole incident has been captured in the CCTV camera installed in his house. At present, the police is engaged in the exercise of recording the statement of the family members of Indian Rai in the case. The relatives have nominated two local people. At the same time, the police have picked up four suspects in the case. Police is making inquiries on the basis of CCTV footage. At present, the murder is being linked to an old dispute. Indian Rai’s house is near Nishad Colony of Kachi Pakki Ratwara. SSP has constituted SIT under the leadership of City SP to investigate the matter. Apart from the city DSP, Sadar police station, officers of DIU and surveillance cell have been kept in this.

More than half a dozen cases were registered

More than half a dozen cases of bike theft, extortion, looting, intimidation, land grabbing, liquor, Arms Act have been registered against Indian Rai in Sadar police station and other police stations. Presently he also used to work as a land broker. Apart from Sadar police station, city DSP Raghav Dayal has also reached the spot and investigated the matter. CCTV footage has been reconstructed. Confirming the murder, City DSP Raghav Dayal said that seven kiosks have been recovered from the spot. Further legal action will be taken after the statement of the family members. At present, the police investigation is going on at many points. Very soon the matter will be disclosed.

There was a dispute with a property dealer four days ago

Last three to four days ago there was a dispute with a local property dealer regarding the sale and purchase of land in Maniyari. It also received threats to kill him. Indian Rai surrounded him and beat him up. Somehow he ran away from the spot after saving his life. Indian Rai’s wife Pooja Kumari has also told this thing to the police. The names of both have also been verbally given to the police. There is tension in the unpaved Ratwara locality.

Ratwara Mohalla turned into a cantonment

Here, the police got alerted after the murder. The police feared that the local people would take to the streets against the murder. Movement can create ruckus. After this, on the orders of senior officers, apart from the police station, additional police force was deployed in Ratwara locality. Along with this, QRT was also installed on the spot. It should be known that there was commotion etc. in Ratwara Mohalla throughout the day.