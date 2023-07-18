Bihar hit by drought, 38 in Sitamarhi and only 2.9 percent paddy planting in Gaya

Patna. Due to less rains in Bihar, conditions of drought have arisen. Even after the monsoon is active, it is not able to provide water for cultivation. The fields are dry in North Bihar as well, the condition of South Bihar is even worse. The eyes of the farmers are on the sky. Due to less than normal rainfall, the concern of the farmers has started increasing. The condition of paddy cultivation is also very worrying. So far only 38 percent paddy has been sown in Sitamarhi district. Whereas in Gaya, 97 percent is away from the target of paddy planting. Only 2.9 percent paddy has been sown in Gaya.

By now more than 50 percent planting would have been done

According to the information received from Sitamarhi, if the farmers believed that there would have been good rains, more than 50 percent of the planting would have been completed by now, because this time of the month of July is very important for planting. So far maximum plantation has been done in Parsauni block. The percentage of plantation here is 64.85 percent. While the least planting has happened in Sursand block. The percentage of plantation here is 25.36 percent. According to the Agriculture Department, the target of paddy planting is 104864.920 hectares. Against which so far paddy has been planted in 32015.385 hectares.

So far it has rained less than normal

In this monsoon season, there has been sufficient rain in many districts, whereas in Sitamarhi till now i.e. till July 15, only 58.41 mm of rain has been recorded. While the normal rainfall in the month of July is 388.10 mm. The maximum rainfall has been recorded in this month on 2 and 6 July. In these two days, 11.8 and 15.3 mm of rain has been received respectively. It has been told that if there is no good rain soon, it can affect the production of paddy.

Target and achievement of block-wise paddy planting

Block target (hectare) achievement

Bairgania 2887.000 39.00%

Bajpatti 9418.000 27.05%

Bathnaha 7515.000 35.81 percent

Belsund 2908.000 63.02 percent

Bokhra 4460.000 50.13 percent

Choraut 2336.000 28.60%

Dumra 9714.500 34.29 percent

Majorganj 4207.420 39.00 percent

Nanpur 5424.000 45.06 percent

Avoidance 10600.000 29.88%

Parsauni 2830.000 64.85%

Pupri 4359.000 44.57%

Riga 5927.000 43.00 percent

Runnisaidpur 12695.000 44.04 per cent

Sonbarsa 9278.000 32.82 percent

Suppi 4515.000 42.52 per cent

Sursand 5791.000 25.36 percent

what do the officers say

morning News Regarding paddy planting, DAO Brajesh Kumar says that 38 percent paddy has been planted in the district so far. Farmers should not be worried, the monsoon is still active. Paddy is planted till the whole of July. Due to less than normal rainfall, this problem remains in front of the farmers. So far the average rainfall has been only 59 mm in the district. We hope that the situation will improve in the coming days and we will reach near the target in paddy sowing.

Drought conditions in Gaya, only 2.9 percent planting done

Here, signs of drought have started to appear in Gaya this year. The farmer is worried about the lack of torrential rains. On the other hand, according to government figures, till now only 2.9% paddy has been sown. In this too, this has been possible only with the help of diesel pump. If we talk about rainfall, there has been 32% less rainfall in the Kharif crop season this time.

farmer looking at the sky

Paddy is planted in the month of Sawan. Although the month of Sawan has passed more than a fortnight. So far only 2.9% paddy has been sown in Gaya district. At the same time, without rain, there is a wrinkle on the face of the farmers. This time the hope of his paddy crop has started shattering. It is raining intermittently in the district. Paddy is not being planted due to lack of torrential rains.

The coverage is of 1.90 lakh hectares

Paddy is sown in 1 lakh 90 thousand 186 hectare in Gaya district, but till now this target is far behind. Paddy has been sown in only 4352 hectares in the district. On the other hand, if we talk about rainfall, there should have been at least more than 300 mm of rain, but only around 200 mm of rain has been received. This figure is from 1 June to 17 July 2023. In this way the rainfall has reduced by about 32%.

No chance of torrential rain

On the other hand, if scientists associated with agriculture are to be believed, there will be no heavy rains for the next 5 days. This is definitely a matter of concern for the farmers. At the same time, due to lack of rain, the little ones have also become very old and have started burning. Due to the aging of the cesspool, if the crop is planted in any way, then it will not be a good quality product and the benefit to the farmer will be less. Scientists related to agriculture are also giving advice for alternative farming.

what do farmers say

At the same time, the farmers are looking desperate and upset. The wrinkle of lack of torrential rain can be clearly seen on his face. He is also seen showing his sorrow by pointing towards the sky. Farmers say the scavengers are ready, but the rain is awaited. it does not rain. Even the little ones are dying. In such a situation, it does not seem possible to plant paddy. If we don’t plant paddy, we will die of hunger. Farmer Upendra Paswan told the local media that the children were dying of scorching heat due to lack of rain. If it continues like this, the problems of us farmers will increase. We want the government to compensate us. On the other hand, female farmer Gori Khatoon tells that farming was to be done in 3 bighas. there is no water. Paddy is not able to be planted. The bitch is also burning. Half of the monsoon is gone, till now we used to do planting.

What do agricultural scientists say

On the other hand, Devendra Mandal, agricultural scientist of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, says that the condition of Gaya is not good regarding paddy cultivation. Rain is decreasing. 32% rainfall has been deficient so far. The coverage was of 1.90 lakh hectare, out of which paddy has been sown in 4352 hectare only. It is 2.9 percent. This is a huge gap in paddy planting. 17 days of July have passed. There is no chance of water for the next 5 days. If the farmers somehow sow the crop late, then the Rabi production will also be affected. At the same time, it will not be possible to produce good quality paddy. Scientist Devendra Mandal of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Manpur said that farmers have many options in the midst of less rainfall, in which to cultivate coarse grains. In case of non-availability of paddy, farmers can cultivate Bajra, Jowar, Madua, Kangri, Kodo, which is also beneficial. The pipe is getting old, due to aging it is also burning. In such a situation, the cultivation of paddy has definitely been affected on a large scale in the district. Farmers should do alternative agriculture.