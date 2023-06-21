Bihar: Hiwa collided with a truck parked on the roadside in Nawada, the foreman who was checking tires died

A horrific road accident took place in Nawada on Wednesday. An uncontrolled Hiva hit a trailer truck standing on the roadside. The collision was so strong that both the vehicles were blown away. While checking the wheels of the trailer truck, a foreman came under the grip of the accident and died. During this, the truck driver jumped out of the car and ran away and was successful in saving his life. This incident happened on Islamnagar NH 24 of Nagar police station area.

Hiva collided with the truck

On Wednesday, a horrific road accident took place near the bone godown of Nawada Nagar police station area. A truck trailer was standing on the side of the National Highway road. Suddenly an uncontrolled highway came from behind at a high speed and hit the parked truck hard. Unfortunately, the driver of the truck was checking the tyre. During this, when the Hiva rammed from behind, the Khalasi got hit by it.

Truck tailer’s death

The helper of the truck tailor died after coming under the grip of Hiva. The deceased was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Haryana. The driver was going from Patna to Barhi with the trailer. He had parked the trailer on the roadside to drink tea. Meanwhile, Khalasi started checking the tyres. That’s why an uncontrolled Hiva hit from behind. The driver and helper of the Hiva fled from the spot.

Post mortem of the dead body of Haryana resident Khalasi

At the same time, after getting information about the incident, the local police reached the spot. The police took the dead body into their custody and got involved in the investigation of the case. The dead body was sent to the hospital for postmortem.