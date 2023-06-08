Bihar: Hiwa crushed three people who went for morning walk in Banka, two elderly died, one in critical condition

The havoc of speed was once again seen in Banka. A Hiva crushed three people in which two people died while one person was injured. The treatment of the injured is going on at Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur. Hiva pushed all the three people who had gone for morning walk. The main road was blocked for hours in protest against the incident.

Uncontrolled Hiva made three people its victims. On the Amarpur-Shahkund main road, near Kiranpur of Shahkund police station area, three people were seriously injured due to the impact of the hyva. Two elders were injured in this. Both of them died. In this incident, Lukho Rajak (55), a resident of Chiraiya village, died on the spot. While Lakhanlal Sharma (75), a resident of Vishwaspur village, died during treatment at Mayaganj Hospital, Bhagalpur. At the same time, the treatment of Kailash alias Sidho Yadav (60), a resident of Kiranpur village, is going on in Mayaganj Hospital.

According to the doctor, the condition of the injured has also remained serious. The main road was blocked for hours in protest against the incident. However, later the local administration and the CO of Shahkund removed the jam by convincing the angry people.

According to the information, Lukho Rajak of Chiraiya, Lakhanlal Sharma of Vishwaspur village and Kailash alias Sidho Yadav of Kiranpur village had gone for morning walk. All three were sitting on a bridge near Kiranpur and talking among themselves. Meanwhile, the highway coming at a high speed went uncontrolled and pushed and injured the three people sitting on the bridge. In this Lukho Rajak died on the spot.

With the help of local villagers, the injured Lakhanlal Sharma and Sidho Yadav were brought by ambulance to Referral Hospital Amarpur for treatment. Where the doctor gave first aid to both the injured and referred them to Bhagalpur for better treatment. On the other hand, the Shahkund police took the dead body in their possession and sent it to Bhagalpur for postmortem.