Bihar Hooch Tragedy: The wait is over for the families of those who died after drinking alcohol, compensation will be received next week

Patna. There is liquor ban in Bihar. Liquor is neither made legally nor sold legally. Despite this, people consume alcohol illegally. People even drink poison in a bottle of wine. Many people have died by drinking poison till now. After the death due to drinking poison in the name of alcohol, many times the crisis of livelihood arises in front of the relatives of those who died. In such a situation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of four lakhs to him. Despite this announcement made in April, no one has received compensation till now. In this matter, on Wednesday, Prohibition and Excise Minister Sunil Kumar has said that one more week will have to wait.

No one will get compensation without investigation

Prohibition and Excise Minister Sunil Kumar has said that compensation amount will be provided to the families of those whose post-mortem has been conducted and the report has recorded consumption of alcohol, within a week. However, on what basis compensation should be given to the relatives of those whose dead bodies have been disposed of without post-mortem, it has not been decided yet. The situation is not yet clear as to when the families of such victims will get compensation. Minister Sunil Kumar said that in such a situation, the district administration will allow them to give compensation only after the investigation, but after April 17, only the relatives of those people, whose post-mortem would have been done, will get compensation.

Those who do not have any evidence, they will have to wait

Prohibition and Excise Minister Sunil Kumar said that compensation has not been given to anyone so far. Right now the investigation is going on. Whose post mortem has been done. There will be no problem in giving compensation to their relatives, but for those whose bodies have been disposed of without postmortem, it will take some time. They are being investigated. They have some problem. It may take time for their families to get compensation. They will be given compensation after the district administration investigates and submits the report.