Bihar: Hooliganism of toll-plaza personnel in Bhagalpur! Car riders returning after worshiping from Deoghar were fiercely beaten

Bihar Crime News: Toll-plaza personnel stopped a car on the bypass under Lodipur police station in Bhagalpur and started beating the occupants after taking them out. The incident took place late on Sunday night when people traveling in a car coming from Banka were chased and beaten at the toll plaza. The people of Khagaria were riding in the car and were returning after worshiping from Deoghar. On the other hand, when the police reached the spot, the workers who assaulted fled away.

Personnel thrashed vehicle riders at toll plaza

There was a lot of uproar at the toll plaza of Lodipur police station area on Sunday night. About half a dozen personnel of the toll-plaza broke down on a car and made people come out from inside the car and beat them up. According to media reports, the personnel of the toll-plaza allege that the driver was coming after driving carelessly and during this time a toll worker narrowly escaped. He could have been a victim of an accident. On the other hand, the victims told this allegation wrong.

People returning from Deoghar were beaten

Some people were returning from Deoghar towards Khagaria by riding in a car. Before Ganga bridge Vikramshila Setu in Bhagalpur, at the bypass toll plaza, suddenly his vehicle was stopped by the personnel of the plaza and after taking them out of the vehicle, they started beating people.

When the police arrived, the accused fled

It is being told that everyone was beaten up after running. At the same time, when the drivers of other vehicles came to intervene, they did not agree. When the police reached on getting the information, everyone fled. Local people say that such incidents have happened here in the past as well.

Lodipur police station in-charge said..

Inspector Rajesh Jha, in-charge of Lodipur police station, told that the police reached the spot when information about such an incident was received late on Sunday night. Due to dispute over toll, such incident was reported to have happened. Till now no written complaint has been received. Police is engaged in investigation. Soon the reality of the matter will come to the fore and action will be taken.