Bihar: Horrific accident in Begusarai, car ran over mother-daughter crossing the road

Begusarai. Mother-daughter died on the spot in a horrific road accident on the national highway. The woman was going to her maternal home with her daughter, when a speeding car ran over both of them. Due to this both mother and daughter died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Asha Kumari, 25-year-old wife of Lalit Pandit, resident of Raghunathpur village under Sahebpur Kamal police station area, and her 8-year-old daughter Mausam Kumari.

mother and daughter were crossing the road

In relation to the incident, it is told that Asha Kumari was going to her maternal home on Sunday with her daughter Mausam. After alighting from the auto near Vishwakarma Chowk located in Ballia police station area, both the mother and daughter were crossing the National Highway 31, when a speeding car ran them over. Due to this both of them died on the spot. After this incident, the driver fled from the spot with the car. After the accident, hundreds of people from the surrounding reached the spot.

people blocked the road

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police of Ballia police station reached the spot. Here, people angry with the incident blocked NH 31 for hours near Vishwakarma Chowk located in Badi Ballia of Ballia police station area. Angry people raised slogans. Till the time of writing the news, the police is trying to pacify the angry people. After the incident, there has been uproar among the relatives of the deceased and they are in bad condition by crying.