Bihar: Horrific road accident in Madhubani, bus full of passengers overturned in canal, one dead, more than 30 injured

A horrific road accident has taken place in Madhubani district of Bihar. The accident happened on National Highway 57 near Kisnipatti Canal in Phulparas police station area on Sunday morning. It is being told that a bus full of passengers lost control and overturned in a roadside canal. In the accident, a woman died on the spot. Whereas, more than 30 people have been injured. There was hue and cry in the area after the incident. The local people hurriedly pulled out the people trapped in the bus and admitted them to the nearby subdivisional hospital for treatment.

The bus was going from Siliguri to Gaya.

After the accident, there was chaos at the spot. People informed the police about the matter. It is being told that the bus was going from Siliguri to Gaya. There were about 40 people in the bus. Others have got minor injuries. His condition is normal. According to local police, the deceased woman was identified as Hansa Devi, 65-year-old wife of Tanubhai Patel, resident of Vadodara, Gujarat. It is understood that the accident happened due to the bus becoming uncontrolled due to sleepiness of the driver. The police is investigating the matter.

people ran after hearing loud noise

A person present near the accident site said that the bus was coming from the front at the right speed. Suddenly she wobbled and overturned in the dry canal. Before we could understand anything, there was a loud noise and there was a cry. Hearing the sound, other people also ran in this direction. After this, we started taking people out by breaking the glass panes of the bus. The police also reached immediately after getting information about the incident. Police said that the family of the deceased woman has been contacted and informed about the incident.