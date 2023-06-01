Bihar: Hospital staff used to do operation in the name of doctor, illegally running nursing home sealed

A state in Eastern India: On Thursday, a team of local police, administration and health department raided an illegally running nursing home in Paibigaha market under Main police station of Belaganj block area of ​​Gaya district. In this, the nursing home was sealed while arresting the operator. At the same time, the team also investigated many other nursing homes operating in the market. Where the operators were instructed to submit the valid documents of their nursing home within two days. The team formed under the leadership of Belaganj Medical Officer Dr. Mrityunjay Kumar raided the nursing home of Dr. Divya Kumari in Paibigaha market on Thursday, where irregularities were found on a large scale.

Five patients who were operated were admitted, all were operated by the staff

Medical Officer Dr. Mrityunjay Kumar told that no suitable degree or documents were shown by the doctor staying in the nursing home. On the other hand, five operated patients were found admitted in the nursing home. On being asked from the admitted patients, it was told that all the operations have been done by Dr. Basant Kumar, while Basant Kumar, the director of nursing who was on the spot, was calling himself the staff of the nursing home. Also, during the investigation, medicines with expiry date were found given to the patients in large quantities in the nursing home. In OT also the facility was not available as per the standard. After this, the nursing home director Basant Kumar has been taken into custody and handed over to the Pibigaha OP police.

What does the medical officer say

Medical Officer Dr. Mrityunjay Kumar told that further action is being ensured by registering a legal case against the arrested Nursing Home Director and Divya Kumari, the doctor of the said Nursing Home in Pai Bigha OP. Here, after the information about the raid in a nursing home, there was a stir among other illegal nursing home operators operating in Pai Bigha market. All the nursing home operators closed their clinics and ran away.

