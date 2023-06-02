Bihar: Husband became a monster for opposing illegal relationship in Aurangabad, did such a thing with his wife

In Bihar’s Aurangabad, a wife found it difficult to oppose her husband’s illegal relationship. It is being told that in a village of Daudnagar police station area, when the wife protested about her husband’s illicit relationship, she stabbed him with a knife. The woman was seriously injured in this. In a hurry, the injured woman was admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment. Along with this, the entire incident was informed to the police. Even before the arrival of the police, the accused husband absconded.

The name of the woman injured in her husband’s attack is being told as Nisha Singh. Nisha told that her husband drives a Scorpio on hire. He is related to his own younger brother’s wife. His younger brother has already died. Repeatedly incidents of fighting happen in the house due to illegal relationship with him. But there was no change in his habit of any kind. In such a situation, a year ago she left her husband’s house and went to her maternal home. Nisha’s maternal uncle is in Kharkani village of Mufasil police station area of ​​Dev block.

On Thursday, the husband of the injured woman Nisha came to her maternal home and brought the four-year-old child without informing anyone. After this, Nisha went to her in-laws house with her brother Abhishek to pick up her son. He asked for his child. After this the dispute escalated, the husband and sister-in-law first thrashed her with sticks. Then attacked with a knife. Police has started investigation in the matter. Raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused.