Bihar: Husband taught his wife as a laborer, as soon as he became a teacher, the wife left the house leaving the child and husband

Government teacher resident of Mahipura of Jandaha police station area of ​​Vaishali district of Bihar left home after rejecting her husband and two children. In this case, the teacher’s husband has registered an FIR in the Jandaha police station. Chandan Kumar, a resident of Mahipura, has accused the principal of Jorpura primary school in Patori block of Samastipur district and Rahul Kumar, a resident of Maricha in Halai OP.

Married 13 years ago

The husband told that he was married to Sarita Kumari 13 years ago. He has a 12 year old daughter and a seven year old son. Chandan has told that he got his wife Sarita higher education by working hard. After studies, on 25 February 2022, Sarita contributed as a teacher in primary school Jorpura. He used to go by bike to take his wife to school.

Husband accused the headmaster

The husband has alleged that during this time the headmaster of the school separated him from the husband and the two children by persuasion. Fixed a camp in her home area, where she used to live. The headmaster kept getting Sarita’s salary with her fake signature. Later the headmaster shifted the teacher from there to another place. His wife’s gold and silver jewelery worth five lakh rupees, expensive mobile, 85 thousand cash, LIC papers and the amount received from salary has been taken by the headmaster.

Effect of SDM Jyoti Maurya case! 93 women’s husbands got their names cut due to Khan sir’s coaching

threatened to end the family

Chandan alleges that after making a written complaint to the departmental high officials, the headmaster, furious after the investigation, went to his house last night with two criminals, abused him by showing fear of a pistol and also threatened to destroy the whole family. The police is investigating the matter.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_Yd0hLGFC0)