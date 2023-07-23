Bihar: Husband was called on the poultry farm on the pretext of birthday, then the mother of 5 children murdered along with her lover

Bihar News: In Bihar’s Darbhanga district, a mother of five children killed her husband along with her lover. Together with her lover, the mother of five children has killed her husband. After this, the police arrested both the murderers from the scene of the incident. The lover of the woman is a railway employee. He runs a poultry farm in the village. In Kamrauli village of Simri police station area of ​​the district, the wife along with her lover killed her husband Ramkumar Sah alias Munna Sah (40). The Simri police have arrested the murdered wife and her lover from the village, railway worker cum poultry farm operator Kundan Lal Das (30) from the spot.

brutally murdered by wife

It is said that after tying his hands and legs, Munna Shah was attacked with a sharp weapon on his head. Due to this he got seriously injured. The face was badly crushed. One of his eyes was also torn in this. The wife and her lover thrashed mercilessly with bricks and stones after falling unconscious after bleeding profusely. Munna’s mother kept trying her best to save her son. But, no one listened to him. Continuously kept attacking with brick and kick-punch.

Video of the incident went viral on social media

It is told that Ramkumar Sah, the father of five children, used to run a grocery shop in the village itself. Arrested accused Kundan Lal Das is working in Darbhanga as a fourth class employee in Railways. He also runs a poultry farm next to the village. Ramkumar’s wife had left her house for a month and was living with five children at her lover’s poultry farm at Bharwada toll. There, it was the birthday of his younger son Madhav. The husband was called to celebrate the birthday. There the wife and her lover first tied him to a cement pillar. After that attacked on the head with a sharp weapon. The face was badly crushed with a brick. The video related to this is also going viral on social media. It can be clearly seen that the mother of the deceased is trying again and again to save her son from her daughter-in-law. But, the wife is seen kicking and punching the dying husband.

Stir in the area due to the murder incident

Someone informed the Simri police about the incident. Taking quick action, Simri police took Ramkumar to Singhwada PHC. Here the doctor after doing first aid referred him to DMCH in view of his serious condition. On being taken to DMCH, the doctor declared him dead. As soon as the dead body reached the village on Saturday, a crowd gathered. Here this incident has shaken people. This incident of murder has created a stir in the area.

Friend’s murder in illegal relationship in Patna

Here, in Danapur, Patna, a friend has killed his own friend. The news of murder in illegal relationship also came out from Patna. Husband Jitendra Kumar was 26 years old. At the same time, the age of his wife Sundari Kumari is 28 years. The husband suspected that his wife was having an illicit relationship with his friend. His friend Vinod called him to meet him near Ganga Path. After this, he was killed by pushing in the river Ganga. At the same time, the police have now arrested the accused friend while disclosing the incident. Vinod has accepted the murder of his disabled friend. The police have also recovered the mobile and bike used in the murder. However, the body of the deceased has not been recovered yet.

Police has disclosed the incident on the basis of technical research. After interrogation, the illegal relationship between the deceased’s wife Sundari Kumari and her friend Vinod Kumar was revealed. After this the police brought Vinod Kumar to the police station and he was interrogated. During interrogation, the accused accepted the illegal relationship. It was Vinod who pushed his friend into the river Ganga near Marine Drive, Digha. After this, the police took quick action and arrested the murderer. Along with this, the motorcycle used in the incident has also been recovered. After 10 days, the police has revealed the incident.

