Bihar: Husband, wife and she .. high voltage drama on the road for hours, fierce fighting, know the whole story

A strange sight was seen in Nala Road of Laheri police station area in Biharsharif, Bihar. Two women were fighting fiercely by holding each other’s bar. Some people were trying to get rid of them while some were busy making videos. In between, a man was defending the middle of the fight. Later people came to know that the person who intervened is a husband, he has two wives. Actually, till now everything was going well, but on Saturday something happened in the middle of the road that both the wives got angry with each other. They started fighting with each other.

The matter that started with the conversation escalated so much that there was a fierce fight between the three. Premjit Sao, who lives near the city’s fish market, is married to his second wife, Anita Kumari, who is a resident of Nawada. He was brought to Sadar Hospital Biharsharif for treatment. Premjit’s first wife Julie Kumari and Premjit’s mother got information about this. In a hurry, both the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law reached Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital, where husband, two wives and mother came face to face. After which there was a lot of uproar in the hospital premises for hours. During this, there was a fight between the two wives and the husband.

It is said that 10 years ago, Premjit was married to Julie, a resident of Bihar Sharif, and they have two children. But after a few years, the matter between the husband and wife became so serious that being troubled by the harassment of his wife Julie, husband Premjit got married with Anita, a resident of Nawada, in court and at this time his second wife Anita Kumari is pregnant. For whose treatment he came to the hospital on Saturday. On the other hand, Premjit says that he had got married for the second time after getting upset with his first wife and now wants to live with his second wife Anita. While Premjit’s mother considers her son’s first wife Julie Kumari as her daughter-in-law.