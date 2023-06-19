Bihar: I didn’t steal! Balwant kept on speaking, bouncers beat him to death, know the whole matter

The bouncers of the toll plaza brutally thrashed an employee working at the toll plaza located at Kulhadiya of Patna-Buxar fourlane, accusing him of theft. An employee injured by beating died during treatment in Gonda district of UP. Balwant Singh, 34, son of Surya Narayan Singh, a resident of Manikapur under Katra Bazar police station in Gonda district, worked as a supervisor at the Kulhadiya toll plaza on the Patna-Buxar National Highway. Meanwhile, on Friday, the bouncers of the company thrashed him in the office of the toll plaza, accusing him of stealing toll money. During this, a crowd of local people gathered on the spot.

The worker was taken to the hotel room and beaten

Seeing the crowd, the bouncers took him to a nearby hotel room, where the manager of that company lives and he was thrashed there too. When the employee became half-dead, he was released. A video of beating is going viral on social media. However, Prabhat Khabar does not confirm this video. The injured employee somehow reached Gonda, where the RPF got him off the train in an unconscious state and admitted him to the hospital, where he died late on Saturday night during treatment.

commotion in the area

Eyewitnesses told that blood was coming from Balwant’s mouth due to the beating. Here, as soon as the news of Balwant’s death was received, there was a stir at the Kulhadiya toll plaza. All the personnel of Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh were removed from here. All the bouncers seen in the viral video of the thrashing, including the manager staying in the hotel room and other Haryanvi and western Uttar Pradesh personnel fled away. The police station of Koilwar reached on the information of the news, did the necessary investigation and inquired about the deceased. The police station chief said that no application has been given by the relatives so far. Further action will be taken after their arrival and application.