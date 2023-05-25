Bihar: ‘I have a child in my stomach..’ High voltage drama between the jailed criminal’s wife and her lover

Bihar Crime News: High voltage drama started between a woman and a youth in Bhagalpur. When both of them got entangled with each other and a ruckus started, a crowd of people gathered there. It came to know that the matter is of love-affair and the woman was pressurizing the young man to get married by making various allegations. Seeing the increasing controversy and crowd, the local people informed the Jogsar police about the matter. This is Wednesday’s incident on the banks of the ghat located in Budhanath of police station area.

Police reached amidst high voltage drama

On getting information about the high voltage drama going on between the woman and the youth, the police reached the spot and took both of them with them to the police station, where their relatives were called. Jogsar police station chief Ranjit Kumar said that he received information that a young man and a woman were having an argument near Budhanath Ghat and a large crowd had gathered to see them. After this, he sent the patrol vehicle of the police station to the spot and caught the young man and the woman and asked them to bring them to the police station.

Accused lover made allegations, gave clarification ..

Police said that during interrogation of the young man, he told that the said woman lives in his neighboring village. Her first husband is in jail in some criminal case. Meanwhile, the woman trapped him in her love. The love affair between them continued for a long time. After this he asked the woman to marry, but she refused and filed a rape case against him and his three brothers in the women’s police station. All the three brothers have taken bail in the said case. After this, the woman called for a meeting in Budhanath area on Wednesday, saying that there would be a settlement in the case. Where now she started pressuring him to get married and started drama.

The woman made these allegations…

Here, the woman told that during her husband’s stay in jail, the young man trapped her in his love trap and raped himself and his brothers. He had also registered a case regarding this. The woman told about her lover that her child is in her womb and now she wants to marry the said young man. The police station chief told that the family members of both, including the woman police station in-charge, have been called regarding the matter. The case is being investigated. Necessary action will be taken.