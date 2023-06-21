Bihar: IAS KK Pathak ordered, there will be a 10 percent reduction in the salary of all BSEIDC employees, know the whole thing

All the employees of Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (BSEIDC) will be given only 90 percent salary from June. His salary is being cut by 10 percent. The order to this effect has been issued by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, KK Pathak on Wednesday. The Additional Chief Secretary has given these strict orders expressing displeasure after finding all kinds of serious negligence in the works of the corporation.

Salary package of negligent officers and employees will be reduced

In the issued official letter, Additional Chief Secretary Pathak has said that the works of BSEIDC are absolutely negligible. He has said in his letter that there will be a review meeting again next Saturday. If there is no improvement till that time, then the officers and employees who do not work at the expected speed will be relieved. Along with this, action will be taken to reduce the salary package of such negligent officers and employees.

It was found in the review meeting that there is unnecessary delay in the execution of technical tender. Also, even after getting the LOA, the contractors are not able to enter into an agreement for several months. It was informed in the meeting that soil testing is not being done in the construction of class rooms in addition to two small rooms in the schools.

wasting money

Additional Chief Secretary has written in his letter that the work in infrastructure construction is extremely slow. Many bureaucratic hurdles have been unnecessarily created in the work of BSEIDC, due to which the money is being wasted here. During the review, it was told that at present 2313 crores have been kept in various heads. While the corporation is able to spend only 1.86 crores per day. It is surprising that after this there is no progress in the construction of schools.