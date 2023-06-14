Bihar: IAS KK Pathak’s warning to universities, regularize session in three months, otherwise salary will be stopped

On Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar’s Education Department, KK Pathak gave a strict warning to the secretaries of the universities and said that the delayed examinations and academic session of the universities should be regularized within three months. If this does not happen, strict action will be taken. The salaries of all the top officials and accountable officers of the university will be stopped. No laxity will be tolerated in the matter of regularizing the session. He gave these instructions while addressing the registrars of universities on various subjects of higher education in the departmental auditorium of the education department.

Instructions to submit calendar within 15 days

Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak said that academic calendar, examination calendar and other calendars should be presented to the department within 15 days. He bluntly told the registrars that a gazette notification of the calendar given by them would be made. In any case, the session should be regular. No matter how many hours the teachers have to teach daily for this. The Additional Chief Secretary took all these things and went somewhere else in just a few minutes.

Sessions of most universities pending

According to the information, in general, the academic session is pending for most of the universities, but mainly the academic and examination session of Jaiprakash University, Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic-Farsi University, Veer Kunwar Singh University, PPU, Magadh University and Kameshwar Prasad Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University Running very late. All of them have been given strict warnings. After this, the meeting of the registrars was taken by Baidyanath Yadav, Secretary, Education Department. In the meeting which lasted for two hours, information was taken from the registrars on 14 point issues.

Numerology: How are people with lucky number 3? Know about their nature, education and career from numerology

Total secretaries shared information about their preparations

The total secretaries shared the information about their preparations in this context. In the context of salary verification, the accountable officers told that many illegal appointments have taken place in the past. They have also been given more salary than fixed. That’s why there is a problem in salary verification. Apart from the pending examinations of the university, 14 points were discussed including grant distribution of examination results, payment of arrears after the seventh revision, vacancy of non-academic staff, vacancy of principals and reservation roster clearance. Yadav, the secretary of the department, should ensure the payment of the amount given for the salaries of the affiliated degree colleges on June 30. Director of Higher Education Department Dr. Rekha Kumari and Deputy Director Deepak Kumar Singh were specially present in the meeting.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39IRqhQEaZQ)