Bihar: In a minor dispute in Purnia, elder brother was shot in the chest, a few days ago the accused came out of jail

Bihar News: Elder brother was shot dead by younger brother in a minor dispute in Bihar’s Purnia district. Elder brother died in this. After committing the murder incident, the accused fled from the spot. It is being told that in mutual enmity, the younger brother shot and killed the elder brother. This whole matter pertains to Dewanganj of Mufassil police station area of ​​the district. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Yadav, a resident of Dewanganj. It is said that there was a dispute between Manoj Yadav and his younger brother Mantu Yadav alias Manta regarding the laborer.

Furore among the relatives of the deceased

The dispute between the two brothers increased so much that the younger brother shot three times in the chest of his elder brother. Due to this he died. After this incident of murder, there has been uproar among the relatives of the deceased. The relatives of the deceased are in bad condition by crying. Please tell that after being shot, the injured Manoj was taken to the hospital. Here the doctors declared him dead. The information of the incident was given to the police. After this, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

Police looking for the accused

It is being told that Mantu Yadav alias Manta has a criminal history. He had come out of jail only a few days back. At present, the police got involved in the investigation of the whole matter. Whereas, the accused has fled from the spot. The police have taken the dead body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Police is looking for the accused. The police has assured to arrest the accused soon.

