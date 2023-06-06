Bihar: In a mutual dispute in Aurangabad, sticks were used fiercely, two people were seriously injured.

On Monday night, there was a fight between two parties over a mutual dispute in Shahpur locality of Aurangabad city police station area of ​​Bihar. Two people were injured in this. Its treatment is going on in the hospital. It is being told that the injured include 40-year-old Dharmendra Yadav, a resident of Shahpur Mohalla from the first side and 65-year-old Laxman Paswan from the other side. Dharmendra Yadav, who was injured from the first side during treatment at Sadar Hospital, told that after the accidental death of his uncle, he cremated him and returned home at night. After that fell asleep. Then after some time, some miscreants reached there in an inebriated state and started banging on the door while abusing them. Hearing the sound, when he opened the door and came out, suddenly all the people attacked him with sticks and iron rods.

From the other side, Laxman Paswan told that all the people were quarreling when he came out after hearing the noise. When I tried to pacify, I was also attacked. After the incident, both the injured were hurriedly taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment by the family members where they were treated by the doctors. The condition of the injured is said to be normal. A large number of people gathered around the incident of fighting between the two sides. The information of the case was given to the police.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the local police reached the spot. Along with this, inquiries have started from the people. In the case, the local police station chief said that two people had received information about the dispute between them. Immediately after this the team reached for investigation. Two people have been injured in the incident. Statements of both the injured have been taken. One side has accused of creating ruckus after drinking alcohol. The police is investigating the matter. Only after investigation, specific information can be given.

