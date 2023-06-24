Bihar: In a mutual dispute in Aurangabad, two sides fiercely fought with sticks, ten people were injured in the violent clash.

In Dharhara village of Rafiganj police station area of ​​Aurangabad, Bihar, there was fierce fighting between two parties in a mutual dispute on Saturday evening. About ten people from both sides were injured in this incident. The injured include 48-year-old Ramsnehi Yadav, 28-year-old Guddu Yadav, 17-year-old Arvind Kumar, 35-year-old Rakesh Yadav, 32-year-old Asha Devi and 45-year-old Sheela Devi from the first party. Whereas, 36 year old Ramji Yadav, 67 year old Krishna Yadav, 22 year old Pawan Yadav, 65 year old Kunti Devi and 36 year old Nirmala Devi are included from the other side.

According to the information, there was an incident of violent fight between the two sides due to a mutual dispute. Injured Arvind Kumar told from the first side that Rampravesh Yadav, Ramsnehi Yadav, Dinesh Yadav are three Patidars. There was an argument between them regarding some dispute in the house. The matter escalated so much that people attacked with sticks and sticks, due to which all the people got injured. Whereas, the injured Ramji Yadav told from the other side that in 2019 he had taken the money. There was a dispute related to this matter. About which the debate started. Gradually the matter caught fire. Only then the whole family reached armed with sticks and sawal and attacked in which all the people got injured.

Tejashwi Yadav’s big statement after the meeting of opposition unity, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is not angry

After the incident, the two sides were somehow separated by the help of family members and villagers and in a hurry everyone was taken to Rafiganj Community Health Center for treatment. After first aid, all were referred to Sadar Hospital. Where everyone is being treated. At present, the information of this incident has been given to the Rafiganj police. Police is investigating the matter after reaching the spot and questioning the people.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBBGxDk8Epg)