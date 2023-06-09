Bihar: In a sweet shop, the child was being tied with a chain, the police freed him

In the capital of Bihar, a matter of shame to humanity has come to the fore. It is being told that a 15-year-old minor was being chained and made to work in a sweet shop at Sainchak in Parsa Bazar, Patna. Some people made a video of this child and posted it on social media. After this video went viral, the police and Bachpan Bachao team became active and the child was freed from child labour. The team has registered a case against the shopkeeper in Parsa Bazar police station. Along with this, the police took action and arrested the shopkeeper. However, Prabhat Khabar does not confirm the viral video.

Action taken on the information of ‘Bachpan Bachao’ team: Police

Describing about the incident, Police Station President Sanjeev Maur said that Dev Vallabh Mishra of ‘Bachpan Bachao’ party told about forcefully tying a child with a chain and forcing him to work in the shop. Along with this, he also showed the video related to this matter. Taking action in the matter, the police and the team of ‘Bachpan Bachao’ team raided the shop. A child tied with a chain was found there. whom we have freed. Along with this, shopkeeper Akhilesh Yadav has been arrested and brought to the police station. He is being questioned in the matter. After this the whole matter will come to the fore.

Child used to smoke, so he was chained: shopkeeper

In the interrogation of the police, the shopkeeper told that the child is a resident of Samastipur. He used to work in the shop for five thousand rupees. He had a habit of taking smack. That’s why he was kept tied with a chain. Bachpan Bachao officer has filed a written complaint against the shopkeeper in the police station. The police is investigating the matter.

