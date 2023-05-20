Bihar: In Aurangabad, the youth stabbed the woman ten times in the stomach, the police arrested

Bihar Crime News: The terror of a domineering youth was witnessed on Saturday morning in Chauram village of Daudnagar police station area in Aurangabad, Bihar. It is being told that the young man has stabbed the woman with a knife 10 times in the stomach. Due to this the woman was seriously injured. The injured woman has been identified as Sanju Devi of the same village. According to the information received, the young man was standing at the door of the woman. Opposing the young man, the woman asked him to move away from the door. After this, an argument started between the two. Gradually the matter caught fire. After which the young man came in a fit of rage and took out a knife and stabbed the woman eight to ten times in a row.

The woman fell on the ground after being stabbed. Hearing his screams, the people around also gathered there. After the incident, there was chaos on the spot. In a hurry, the local people admitted the woman to the sub-divisional hospital, Daudnagar, for treatment. Where the doctors referred him to Sadar Hospital after first aid. Where in view of the serious condition of the woman, she was referred to the Higher Center. The local people informed the police about the incident. As soon as the information was received, the police team reached the spot and started investigation.

Describing the incident, the Daudnagar Police Station President said that there was information about the young man attacking the woman with a knife. As soon as the information was received, the team reached the spot and admitted the woman to the hospital for treatment. Based on the statement of the woman’s husband, two youths have been taken into custody. At present, the matter is being inquired into. Other people of the village can also be questioned about the incident if needed. According to the doctors, the condition of the injured woman is serious.