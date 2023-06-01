Bihar: In Bhagalpur, a retired and a current CO was attacked, know why the department will take action ..

Bihar: Departmental action will be taken against the retired CO Naveen Bhushan of Goradih zone of Bhagalpur and Smita Jha, the current CO of Nathnagar. This decision has been taken by the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms and in both the cases, the responsibility of the operational officer for departmental proceedings has been handed over to the ADM. During the proceedings, both the COs have been instructed to present their side. The DM had prepared a charge sheet against both the COs and sent it to the department. Additional Secretary Sushil Kumar has issued instructions in both the cases.

Negligence in court related work from filing-dismissal

Goradih zone was inspected by the DM on April 27 last year. After this, the DM had prepared a charge sheet against the then CO Naveen Bhushan and sent it to the Revenue and Land Reforms Department. The former CO is accused of not following FIFO (first come, first served) in the execution of rejected memos, not maintaining records related to land encroachment, negligence in Jamabandi and Lagan entry, not taking interest in court related work. In the recovery of land revenue, in the financial year 2021-22, there is less recovery against the target, there is no control over the working personnel.

CO Naveen Bhushan has retired

Despite several demands for clarification regarding these allegations, the accused did not submit the explanation. On this, the department agreed that they have nothing to say in the context of the allegations. CO Naveen Bhushan has retired on 31 December. To conduct a detailed investigation into the allegations, the department decided to conduct departmental proceedings. Additional Collector has been appointed as the Operating Officer for conducting the proceedings. Sadar DCLR has been appointed as Presenting Officer to present the case before the Operating Officer.

Nathnagar CO accused of being absent from his office

On June 21, 2022, the DM had prepared a charge sheet against Smita Jha, the zonal officer in charge of Nathnagar and sent it to the department. Filing against Smita Jha for non-compliance of FIFO in the execution of dismissal memos and execution of applications on the basis of pick and choose policy, not taking interest in freeing the encroached sites of government land and public water bodies, unauthorized form from the headquarters There is an allegation of being absent and coming late to the office.

The Department of Revenue and Land Reforms gave these instructions

The Department of Revenue and Land Reforms has given instructions to conduct departmental proceedings for its investigation. Additional Collector has been appointed as the Operating Officer for conducting the proceedings. Along with this, Sadar Land Reforms Deputy Collector, Presentation Officer has been appointed to present the case before the Operating Officer.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan