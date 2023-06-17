Bihar: In film style, a young man posted a picture of a double-barreled gun on social media, went straight to jail, know the whole matter

In Bihar’s Gopalganj, sharing a picture of a weapon with a film style pose on social media proved costly for a young man. As soon as the picture went viral on social media, the police registered a case and arrested the youth from his house. A licensed double-barreled gun has also been recovered from the arrested youth, which was shared on social media. The arrested youth was identified as Saurabh Kumar alias Kundan Singh, son of Arvind Singh, resident of Uchkagaon under Kuchayakot police station. Trainee DSP cum Kuchayakot police station head Sakshi Rai said that the picture of the youth with the weapon was going viral on social media for a few days. The young man had clicked a picture posing in film style with a double barrel gun in his hand, which was shared on social media with the aim of spreading panic. Looking at the matter seriously, the young man was arrested from his house and the weapon has also been recovered.

Recommendation for cancellation of arms license

Trainee DSP said that in whose name the arms license is, they are being questioned. Along with this, a recommendation is being made by the police to cancel the license, so that the licensee cannot misuse the weapon again. Let us tell you that in the past, a campaign is being run by the police against those who wave weapons to show joy and tension in the state. Under this, action is also being taken against the person who is waving the weapon or firing harshly, in whose name the license is also being taken.

So far more than 20 arms have been seized

Posting or displaying a picture of a weapon on social media is an offense under the law. Police is constantly taking action on such cases. On the instructions of SP Swarna Prabhat, the police across the district have so far arrested more than 20 people for posting pictures with weapons on social media. The SP said that this type of campaign will continue in the future as well.

