Bihar: In Madhepura, the head of Dinapatti Sakhua Panchayat was riddled with bullets, the miscreants fled after killing in broad daylight

In Madhepura, in broad daylight, fearless criminals shot and killed the chief mercilessly. Sensation has spread in the area due to the incident, while there is a mournful silence in the panchayat. In fact, the incident is of Dinapatti Sakhua Panchayat of Murliganj police station area of ​​the district, where the chief Dilip Kumar was shot in broad daylight by fearless bike-borne criminals on Friday.

Local people told that 5 to 6 criminals came riding on two bikes and carried out the incident. The criminals fired 5 bullets at the chief Dilip Kumar (35 years old), due to which the chief died on the spot. At the same time, an atmosphere of panic has arisen in the area due to the incident.

After the murder of the chief, there has been uproar among the relatives of the deceased, while there is a mournful silence in the panchayat. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police started investigating the matter. Who has committed the murder and why, at the moment nothing has been clearly known about this matter.