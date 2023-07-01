Bihar: In Samastipur, the police thrashed the young man after getting him down from the bus, know why he tried to spit?

Bihar News: In Samastipur, the police got a young man down from the bus and thrashed him fiercely. The jawan also tried to make the youth lick the spit and its video went viral on social media. This incident took place on Friday at Patel Maidan Golambar in the city. At the same time, after the video went viral, the soldiers of Team Hawks were suspended by SP Vinay Tiwari. Learn about the case in detail..

A young man threw spit from a moving bus, then the jawans of the bomb..

The habit of spitting here and there after eating gutkha overpowered a young man on Friday. While he was severely beaten, an attempt was also made to make him lick spit. It is said that a young man had thrown spit from the moving bus. Which coincidentally fell on the uniform of the soldiers of the police team Hawks passing by. Enraged by this incident, the said jawans took the said young man out of the bus near Golambar stadium in the city and thrashed him fiercely.

The jawans tried to make the young man lick spit

The talk did not stop even till the beating, but after that, as a consequence, they also tried to get him to spit. However, some people say that the jawans made the youth lick the spit as well. During this, a large crowd of people gathered around. People were surprised to see this action of the soldiers. Some of those people also made a video of it and put it on social media. After the video went viral, SP Vinay Tiwari immediately suspended Team Hawks and both the jawans. Along with this, Sadar DSP has also been ordered to investigate the whole matter and report.

SP Vinay Tiwari said

The victim youth is said to be Bharat Kumar of Muzaffarpur. Whose in-laws house is in Samastipur. On Friday, the passenger was returning home by bus to Muzaffarpur. Regarding the incident, the SP said that information about the incident has been received through viral videos on social media. The jawans of Team Hawks have been suspended immediately. Sadar DSP has been ordered to investigate the incident. Further action will be taken after the investigation report comes.

