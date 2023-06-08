Bihar: In Supaul, drunken youths beat up the wedding processions, groom’s grandfather died

Bihar News: In Daparkha ward number 27 of Supaul’s Triveniganj police station area, on Thursday morning at 4.30 am, the grandfather of the groom, who was involved in the procession, died tragically after being beaten up by drunken youths. At the same time, two other people involved in the procession were injured in the fight. As soon as the incident was reported, the Triveniganj police reached the spot, got involved in the investigation of the case and took the body of the deceased and sent it to Sadar Hospital Supaul for postmortem.

The groom’s father told

Regarding the incident, Ravindra Yadav, father of groom Mithilesh Kumar, says that my son was married last night to Rupam Kumari, daughter of Vinod Yadav, resident of Daparkha Ward No. 27. In which we had come from Jharkaha ward number 08 with a procession. When the marriage was over, some baraatis had stopped to complete the rituals of Tilak. After completing the rituals, as soon as he set out to go back, while sitting in the car, some youths who were inebriated with alcohol said that how will you go like this without paying the expenses of the party and started fighting.

Bihar: Child died due to drowning in Supaul, two people who came to take the uncle of the deceased to the station, died after being hit by a train.

Groom’s grandfather was also beaten, died

The groom’s father further said that the drunken youth who were fighting started fighting with the groom’s 75-year-old grandfather Ramji Yadav as well. During this, a total of three people involved in the wedding procession, including the groom’s grandfather, were injured. All were brought to Triveniganj Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. He told that 75-year-old Ramji Yadav, grandfather of the groom, died on the way. The other two injured people are undergoing treatment.

said the police chief

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police team led by Triveniganj police station chief Sandeep Kumar Singh reached the hospital and started investigating the matter. Simultaneously, the body of the deceased was taken into possession and sent to the postmortem. An old man has died due to a scuffle during a fight in a marriage procession. The case is being investigated.

(Report of Heera Singh from Triveniganj)

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan