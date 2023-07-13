Bihar in top 3 in reviving the economy, CAG report presented in Legislature mentions progress after Corona

Patna. Bihar ranked third among the top 10 states in the country to revive their economy after the Covid epidemic. This disclosure has been made in the report of the CAG presented in the Bihar Legislature. As per the report, Bihar has registered GSDP at the highest level during the last five years. During the financial year 2021-22, an increase of Rs 30630 crore i.e. 23.90 percent was recorded in revenue receipts due to increase in the share of central taxes and self tax revenue. Due to the increase in social services, the revenue expenditure increased by 19727 crores.

The Finance Minister presented the CAG report in the Legislature

During the financial year ending March 31, 2022, the state government spent only 19420 2.20 crores i.e. 73.17 percent against the total budget provision of 265396.87 crores. Supplementary provision 47 09 4.17 crore was completely wasted as it was not even up to the level of original provision. Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary presented the CAG report in the Bihar Legislature on Thursday. The report of local bodies for the financial year March 31, 2021 and financial management till March 31, 2022 was presented in the House. In this, on the one hand, the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipal bodies and the financial management of the state have been questioned.

Fiscal deficit of Rs 25551 crore

The CAG said that Panchayati Raj institutions have not given utility certificates worth about 25 thousand crores. At the same time, questions have also been raised on the continuous increase in the budget size and the amount not being spent in that proportion. According to the CAG report, a fiscal deficit of Rs 25551 crore has been recorded, although this deficit is less than Rs 4276 crore in the previous year. During 2021-22, the state faced revenue deficit for the third time after 2004-05, which was 422 crores.

Loss of nine crores in garbage lifting in Patna

According to the CAG report, the Urban Development and Housing Department had approved a grant of 10952 crores received between the financial years 2016-17 to 2020-21. But till March 2022, up to 4984 crores i.e. 46% of the utility certificates were pending. Patna Municipal Corporation has suffered a loss of about nine crores due to its failure to recover the consumer fee charged for providing door-to-door garbage collection services.

Grant of 42940 crores to Panchayati Raj Institutions

On the other hand, it was found in the audit that the Panchayati Raj Department had issued grants worth 42940 crores to the Panchayati Raj Institutions between the year 2007-08 to 202-21, but the institutions gave utilization certificates of 17917 crores only. It was only 42% of the total amount. While the utilization certificate of about 25000 crores is pending.

