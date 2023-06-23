Bihar: Income Tax raids on industrialist Karu Singh’s premises, cash and jewelery found along with fake expense bills of Rs 25 crore

Patna. The Income Tax Department has completed the raids started on Thursday at the premises of Matihani resident Ajay Kumar alias Karu Singh, one of the big businessmen of Begusarai, in the case of tax evasion. According to Income Tax sources, in the raid, Income Tax has received more than one crore cash, jewelery worth more than fifty lakhs and bills of bogus expenditure of 25 crores.

Simultaneous raids at 25 locations

On Thursday, 25 locations of Ajay Singh were raided simultaneously. In which income tax raids were also conducted in Begusarai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Odisha apart from two places including Boring Road in Patna. According to Income Tax sources, during the raids, a dozen bank accounts, documents related to financial transactions, land-property papers have also been recovered at many places. There is a possibility of increase in it after assessment.

post verification action

The Income Tax Department will now examine the Book of Accounts on the basis of the returns filed by them in the last five years. The department will also get data mining done on the computers seized during the raids. Income Tax Department sources say that during the raids, more than a dozen bank accounts, documents related to financial transactions, land-property papers have also been recovered at many places. Action will be taken after its verification.

Huge business of government contracting

Karu Singh’s KS Construction Company, apart from the Saria factory, also does business in the field of mining as well as real estate in Odisha. Along with this, there is a huge business of government contracting in some other departments including the Water Resources Department. More than 200 officers and employees of Income Tax were engaged in the raid. 50 Central Para Military Force personnel were deployed in his security.

Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Income Tax raid

On the income tax raid, State Finance, Commerce and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Thursday that a big meeting of opposition parties is going to be held in Bihar today to oust the BJP government at the Centre. He expressed the possibility that the team of ED and IT has been sent for the purpose of influencing the meeting. Chaudhary said that the Center should do whatever it wants to do, but it will not get any benefit. My relative Ajay Kumar has been in business for a long time and is one of the highest tax payers in Bihar. In such a situation, why people have sent ED and Income Tax team to their place, it is beyond understanding. May be they are our relatives, that’s why they have been sent to their place. The minister said that he is a minister from JDU quota and is related to Karu Singh, this could also be the reason for the raid.