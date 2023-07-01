Bihar: Increased concern of flood due to rise in rivers, preparation intensified regarding water flow and danger

Bihar News: Monsoon has entered Bihar. It is raining in different parts of the state. Meanwhile, the water level of the rivers has also started increasing. Due to this the local people are upset. Local people are expressing fear of flood. People are in panic. Soil erosion has also started. In view of the flow of water and the danger, preparations have been intensified by the administration. Now the information about the map of all barrages and dams of the state will be given to the engineers. Executive Engineer is posted for rescue from flood. They will be provided with a map of barrages and dams.

The status of water flow can be easily detected



After providing the map to the engineer, the status of water flow through the barrage or dam will be known. After ascertaining the condition of flow of water, the condition of flow can be easily assessed. Along with this, immediate action will also be taken on the increase of water. The officials have been ordered to keep the complete information of the dam according to the map.

Indrapuri of Rohtas is the fourth largest barrage in the world.



After this decision, the engineers will now have the correct information about the entry of water in the mountainous areas of Nepal or in other areas as well. Work will be done in a good way on the dangers of floods. It may be known that there is Indrapuri barrage in Rohtas district of the state. It is the fourth largest barrage in the world. Through this, water is provided for irrigation of eight districts of old Shahbad and Magadh region. There are three barrages in the entire state. Also there are 10 dams.

