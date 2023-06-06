Bihar: Indradev, who was going to work as a laborer to repay the loan taken for his daughter’s marriage, died in the Balasore train accident.

Inardev Raut (45 years), a resident of Inarva Phulwar block area, has died in a horrific train accident on Friday evening in Bahanaga under Balasore district of Odisha. Rakesh Yadav, husband of local chief Kiran Yadav and former district councilor Rampravesh Yadav told that last month, Indradev had taken some loan from his acquaintances to marry his daughter. To repay that loan, he was going to earn in Kerala. For this, along with some of his colleagues, he had taken reservation in Coromandel Express. He died due to a train accident while on his way to Kerala. He was in the toilet at the time of the train accident. He got buried in the accident. As soon as the news of Indradev’s death was received, there was a hue and cry in the family. He has three sons and one daughter.

Relatives reached the village with the dead body

It is being told that his relatives have reached Odisha to take the dead body of Indradev. His companions who survived the accident told that a few minutes before the incident Indradev, aboard the train, had entered the bathroom of the train. Then there was a fierce collision between the two trains. In this, Indradev died by being buried inside the bathroom. On the other hand, other companions were injured in this incident, after which they were allowed to go home after first aid. Meanwhile, the family members told that Indradev’s body was found. Now this morning his dead body has reached the village, whose cremation process is being done. On the other hand, the villagers say that the family of the deceased is very poor and financially weak, for whose help the government should come forward.

35 people still missing

There is information about the missing of 35 passengers of Bihar in this train accident. This includes seven from Madhubani, five from Bhagalpur, four from Begusarai, three each from Samastipur, Darbhanga and Sitamarhi, two each from East Champaran and Jamui, one each from Sheikhpura, Patna, Siwan, Khagaria, Vaishali and Gaya. Passengers from Bihar have been brought to Bihar in two buses from Balasore. There are 26 passengers in the second bus from Balasore.

