Bihar: Innocent shot dead in Samastipur, 7-year-old brother stabbed to death in Bettiah

Two innocent people were killed in two separate incidents in Bihar. In Samastipur, a five-year-old child who had gone to the shop was shot dead. The child was shot in the mouth. While the accused absconded, the police have taken his family members into custody. While in West Champaran, in a mutual dispute, a cousin killed a seven-year-old innocent by stabbing him with a knife.

5 year old child shot dead

A five-year-old child was shot dead by a young man late Friday evening in Simha village of Bithan police station area of ​​Samastipur. On receiving the information, the police reached and is interrogating the family members of the accused youth in custody. The deceased child has been identified as Aryan Kumar, son of Bipin Kumar of the village.

shop shot dead

In relation to the incident, it is told that Aryan had come home after seeing the Nagpanchami fair. For some work, he went to Ramanand Yadav’s shop located in the neighborhood. It has been told that Ramanand’s son Gaurav alias Chhotu was sitting at the shop. In this sequence, Gaurav shot Aryan, which hit him in the mouth. Hearing the sound of the bullet, the people around gathered and took Aryan to Hasanpur PHC in injured condition. Where the doctors declared him dead.

Patna: Unemployed are hired to steal mobiles in train, supplies reach Bangladesh, 9 arrested

Raid to arrest the accused

Here, the accused Gaurav ran away after the incident. The police reached the spot and took the relatives of accused Gaurav into custody. The police is interrogating them. Police Station President Vishal Kumar Singh said that the reasons for the incident could not be disclosed at the moment. The body of the dead child has been sent for postmortem. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused youth.

Cousin killed by stabbing in Bettiah

The second incident is from West Champaran, where in a mutual dispute, a cousin killed seven-year-old Shalu Kumar by stabbing him. The incident is of Dhoom Nagar Nuniyar Tola of Nautan police station area. Where the accused cousin carried out the incident. It is being told that the accused ran away after executing this incident in a family dispute. On receiving the information, the police took the body of the innocent and sent it to Bettiah for postmortem. Taking the incident seriously, the police has intensified raids to arrest the other killers as well.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan