Bihar: IRCTC agent used to make illegal e-tickets under the guise of ID, used to roam around and talk to passengers, arrested

Went. The RPF team raided a shop named Shubham Tour and Travels near Laxman Sahay Road located at Gaya Railway Station late on Saturday night and arrested a fake e-ticket broker. The arrested youth has been identified as Virendra Prasad, son of Umashankar Prasad, a resident of Bairagi under Delha police station area.

Special campaign launched against ticket touts

In this regard, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (RPF Senior Commandant) of DDU Mandal Jethin B Raj said that the RPF team launched a special campaign against ticket touts. This campaign was led by RPF Inspector Ajay Prakash. RPF raided the shop and arrested the young man who made e-tickets in a fake way and seized the entire system.

Tickets worth Rs 20 thousand 342 recovered

It is said that the arrested youth used to make fake tickets under the guise of IRCTC agent ID. During this the RPF team recovered 10 train tickets. Its cost has been estimated at Rs 20 thousand 342. At the same time, the ticket making material has also been seized. On the written complaint given by Sub-Inspector Ajay Tigga against the youth, RPF Post Gaya has registered case number 615/23 Section 143 Railway Act. At the same time, the investigation of the case has been handed over to Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar.

Bihar Gold Silver Rate: Fall in gold and silver prices in Bihar, demand increased by 20 percent

Used to negotiate for making rail tickets near railway gates

The arrested youth used to talk to railway passengers at Gaya railway station’s reservation counter, Vageshwari Gumti, Delha Gumti and other places to make e-tickets illegally. Railways used to charge more money by making e-tickets for passengers. Not only this, some railways used to make e-tickets to the passengers using their user ID. Roaming around the railway station, he used to entice the railway passengers and make e-tickets.