Bihar is ready for the grand meeting of opposition parties, know which leaders are coming to Patna a day before

Patna. Bihar’s capital Patna is fully prepared for the grand meeting of opposition parties. The security from the airport to the Chief Minister’s residence has been beefed up. The Chief Minister’s Dialogue and the State Guest House have been specially equipped for the meeting and the guest. Many leaders will reach Patna on June 22 itself for this general meeting to be held on June 23 for opposition unity. Among them, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti will come to Patna on Thursday itself. Other leaders including Rahul Gandhi will come to Patna on Friday morning and will return till late evening after the meeting.

Senior leaders will stay in the State Guest House

For opposition unity, a delegation of 18 parties is coming to Patna to attend the general meeting to be held on 23rd June. In such a situation, special arrangements have been made for the stay of these people. Apart from State Guest House, Circuit House, rooms have also been booked in Maurya Hotel and Chanakya Hotel to accommodate the leaders. According to the information received from the sources, arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister, former Chief Minister, President of the parties to stay in the State Guest House. Apart from Circuit House, arrangements have been made to stay at Maurya Hotel and Chanakya Hotel for the leaders and officers accompanying them. By the way, it has been said that if any guest wants to stay in the hotel, then his alternative arrangements have been made.

Government imposed duty of MLAs and officers

For the opposition unity, 20 senior officers of the Bihar Administrative Service have been put on duty as protocol officers in order to ensure that there is no shortage in the arrangements for the stay of many Chief Ministers, former Chief Ministers and VVIP leaders in this grand meeting to be held on June 23. The state government has deputed 20 officers of Joint Secretary and Deputy Secretary rank under Patna DM from June 21 to June 24. On Wednesday, Patna DM called a briefing meeting of these officers, in which they were deputed to welcome the guests. Like the officials, the MLAs have also been attached with each delegation like a protocol officer, who will accompany the guest from the time of reception till departure at the airport and attend to their needs.