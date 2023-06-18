Bihar: ITI CAT exam will be held today, entry will not be available in shoes, full sleeve shirt-kurta, know the complete rules

Industrial Training Institute Competitive Examination (ITICAT) – 2023 is being organized today in Bihar. All administrative preparations have been completed for this. Magistrates have been deputed to conduct the examination in a malpractice-free, clean, fair environment. On the other hand, police officers and police force personnel have been deputed. Regarding this, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate in the auditorium of the collectorate for the maintenance of law and order and successful organization of the examination work. Entry has started from eight o’clock in the morning to appear in the examination.

First shift exam will be held from 11:00 am to 1:15 pm

For the first shift of ITI CAT to be held from 11:00 to 01:15, Static Magistrate, Flying Squad and Observer have been deputed for conduct of malpractice free examination and execution of all tasks on time. Along with this, jammers have been installed at all the examination centres. This will help in preventing malpractice through internet or calling. Also, it is strictly prohibited for the candidates to carry any kind of electronic device along with them. By doing this, the student can also be prevented from giving the exam.

take care of clothes

Candidates have to appear in the examination wearing only half sleeve shirt/kurta and slippers. Entry in shoes and full sleeve shirt/kurta will not be permissible. Carrying any kind of watch is also strictly prohibited. A patrol team has been appointed to prevent malpractices at the centre. In this, the magistrate and the flying squad magistrate have been deputed.

