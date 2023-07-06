Bihar Job: Applications sought for 912 posts of teachers in ITI and 1450 posts of junior residents in medical colleges

Bihar Jobs: The health department is going to deploy junior resident doctors in all government medical college hospitals of the state for one year. Regarding this, the department has demanded online application form and desired information from Friday. The last date to apply has been set as July 12. It may be known that the department has received the recommendation for the appointment of these doctors from the Bihar Joint Entrance Competitive Board. For the year 2023, the list of junior resident doctors of the medical college hospitals of the state has been prepared by the council. Now these doctors will be posted in different departments of different medical colleges of the state. Their tenure will be for one year.

Application for 912 posts in ITI

The posts of about 2400 teachers are vacant in the government ITIs of the state. The exercise to fill it has been started. Bihar Technical Service Commission has sought applications for the post of 912 ITI Instructor, in which applicants can apply till August 3. The Commission has asked for the National Apprenticeship Certificate or National Trade Certificate in the relevant trade with the candidate under the educational qualification. At the same time, minimum three years experience has also been made necessary. The age limit of the candidate applying for appointment as ITI Instructor post should be 21-37 years. Application has been started online.

Data entry operator will be appointed

Data entry operator is to be appointed for making Aadhaar cards of school students and operating Aadhaar machines. For this, guidelines have been issued to all district education officers. Beltran has also fixed the rates for these appointments. These appointments are to be made on contract basis in secondary and higher secondary schools. The Director of Administration of the Education Department has given necessary information in this context to the District Education Officers.

