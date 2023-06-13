Bihar: Junior children being forced to clean toilets, ANM girls’ food stopped, class suspended

A state in Eastern India: The first year girl students of the ANM School located in the Bhagalpur Sadar Hospital premises created a ruckus on Tuesday regarding their various demands. 93 girl students of ANM School reached the civil surgeon office and complained about the filth prevailing in the hostel premises and the behavior of the warden. The girl students told that on Tuesday morning, Warden Purvi Das reached the hostel and reprimanded her a lot. At the same time, pressure was created to clean the other premises including the bathroom.

Police reached campus

The warden told the girl students that until cleanliness is not done, neither food will be provided, nor studies will start. All the girl students got angry on this talk of the warden. The civil surgeon had a conversation with three girl students standing outside the office. There assured to solve the problem. Meanwhile, Tilkamanjhi police reached on the information of uproar. The police resolved the matter after talking to the girl students and the warden in the ANM school premises.

Broken bathroom doors, insects flourishing in open tanks

While showing the video of the hostel, the girl students said that the junior children are being forced to clean the toilet. At the same time, only two bathrooms are operated in 93 girl students. The taps are broken. Where the utensils are cleaned after eating food, there is a lot of filth. We are drinking water after buying it. The lids of the hostel tanks are open, insects are thriving in it. The roof and walls of the hostel are falling apart. The lives of girl students are in danger. We have come here to be nurses, not patients. Here, the warden of the ANM school, Purvi Das told that the girl students do not take care of cleanliness. Throws sanitary napkins in the open. The way to the toilet gets jammed. When the girl students were asked to keep cleanliness, all of them got angry.

