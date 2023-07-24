Bihar: K Pathak’s baton again in the education department, many personnel including SCERT director fell down

Bihar’s Education Department’s Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak has postponed the salary of about 75 officials and employees including the director of Education Research and Training Council (SCERT) till further orders. In fact, during the visit of the Council on July 22, the Additional Chief Secretary has taken these strict steps because the work of increasing the capacity of residential training is not going on satisfactorily. The director of SCERT is IAS officer Sajjan R.

has been directed to complete the work by the end of August

In the order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, it has been said that until the 1000 capacity residential hostels of SCERT are not prepared, the salaries of all the officers and employees will be stopped. He has set the deadline for this till 31 August. In this way, the salaries of all the office bearers and employees including the director of SCERT will be postponed till September 1. Additional Chief Secretary Pathak has instructed the Managing Director of BSEIDC and the Director of SCERT to complete the work by the end of August.

KK Pathak expressed displeasure over the slow progress of construction works

In fact, the Education Department has issued a formal statement and made it clear that the Additional Chief Secretary has expressed his displeasure over the slow progress of civil construction works going on during the on-site inspection of the State Education Research and Training Council. Earlier, the Additional Chief Secretary had ordered BSEIDC’s Executive Engineer to increase the manpower to complete the ongoing construction work in Council’s hostel, academic building, old administrative building and SIT building on time, but the pace of construction of SCERT building was slower than expected. The rooms of the old studio located here were not open. The keys of the locks fitted in them were also not made available in time.

also praised

Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak expressed happiness over the progress of the ongoing construction work in the academic building, during which the Additional Chief Secretary expressed happiness over the progress of the public library being built in the campus and said that it should be completed by 31st July. Instructions were given that all the work should be completed soon.

The target of training 15000 teachers per week will be completed soon

KK Pathak also expressed happiness over the review work of the text book. In the last three weeks itself, FLN and ICT based training of more than thirty thousand teachers has been completed by SCERT. SCERT Director assured the Additional Chief Secretary that the target of training 15000 teachers per week would be achieved soon. Here, the Additional Chief Secretary directed that all the staff will compulsorily go to the districts at least once a week to inspect the ongoing training.

Engineers frozen for years in Bihar Education Project will be transferred, ACS KK Pathak of Education Department gave instructions

Salary of teachers on leave without permission stopped

Before this, along with the presence of teachers in government schools of the state, the system of schools is also being inspected by the Education Department. Schools are being inspected from July 1 following the orders of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department. During the inspection of schools from July 1 to July 18, the salaries of teachers who were on leave without permission have been stopped. The District Education Officer’s office has been instructed to stop the salary of all these teachers. Along with this, due to delay in the civil work going on in the schools, the salaries of the principals of many schools in the district have also been stopped.

Why the salary of the principals stopped

According to the information, under the financial year 2023-24, with the amount released for the construction of civil works in the schools, construction of toilets for the students, headmaster’s room and other civil works are to be done in the schools. According to the fixed date, by July 10, at least 50 percent of the released amount was to be spent. But in the investigation done by the junior engineer, the construction work was not even started by these school managers. An order has been given to stop the salary of the headmasters of all these schools.