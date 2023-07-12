Bihar: Kalyugi mother killed her 10 year old daughter! Know what is the whole matter

In Ward five of Ramghat Panchayat of Narpatganj block area in Bihar’s Araria, a case of killing and throwing the dead body of a 10-year-old girl student has come to light late on Tuesday night. On the information of the relatives, the Narpatganj police reached the spot, took the body of the deceased and sent it to Araria for postmortem. The police has taken the mother of the deceased into custody. He is under interrogation. Here, as soon as the information about the incident was received, Farbisganj DSP Khushru Siraj also reached the spot and started the investigation. Forbesganj DSP said that the investigation of the mother of the deceased was going on in the case of the murder of the child. Murder cannot be ruled out. But, nothing can be said clearly until the investigation is completed.

Complaint was lodged about the disappearance of the girl

According to the information, the dead body of Shivani Kumari, ten-year-old daughter of Chandan Singh, resident of ward number five of Ramghat Panchayat, was found near the house late on Tuesday evening. Shivani’s mother had filed an application for her daughter’s disappearance on Tuesday morning at the Narpatganj police station. Police was searching that in the evening the dead body was found near the house. On getting information about the dead body, a crowd of people gathered on the spot. People were discussing many things. Regarding the incident, SHO Sahveer Singh said that the body has been sent for postmortem. Police is investigating on many points. The relatives are being questioned. Forbesganj DSP Khushru Siraj said that prima facie it is a case of murder. The investigation is on.

honor killing is being discussed

There is a discussion among the people of the village that the murder was done by the mother of the deceased. However, no one has received information about the reason behind this. The people of the village told that after the disappearance of the girl, the information was given to the police only with the help of the people of the neighborhood.

