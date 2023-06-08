Bihar: Kamakhya Express stopped at Dumrao station with a jolt, passengers stirred, second such incident in 24 hours

Buxar. At the Dumrao railway station of Danapur railway division, there was chaos when the engine of Kamakhya Dham Express broke down. Down rail line was disrupted for an hour due to engine failure. Due to the fault in the engine, the railway administration lost sleep. In a hurry, the technical team reached Dumrao station, removed the defect and sent the train ahead.

There was no significant impact on the operation of trains

It is being told that some part of the engine of 15623 going from Bhagat Ki Kothi to Kamakhya Junction broke down. As soon as the parts broke, the driver stopped controlling the train. The driver informed the Danapur Rail Control along with the Dumraon Railway Station Control about the fault in the engine. As soon as the control information was received, the engineers of the technical department reached the spot and fixed the broken part of the engine with one hour’s hard work and sent the train forward. However, there was no significant impact on the operation of any trains due to the disruption of the route. Because, no superfast train was going to pass at 3.45 in the morning. However, the operation of one or two trains had to be partially stopped at Buxar station. A railway official was seen refraining from telling anything on the issue of train engine failure.

The train stopped with a jolt, the passengers panicked

It is being told that when the train stopped with a jolt, an atmosphere of chaos prevailed among the passengers as well. The Danapur control was immediately informed by the railway driver and the local station manager was informed by the control. Thereafter, the officers and personnel of the mechanical department reached the spot and rectified the defect. After which the train slowly moved forward and reached Arrah at 6:43 am.

Engine failure of two trains in 24 hours

According to the information received, the down line has been disrupted due to engine failure of two trains between Dumrao and Buxar within 24 hours. On Wednesday morning around 9.30 am, the down line was disrupted for one and a half hours due to the breakdown of the pantograph of the clone special train near Baruna station. After that, at around 3.45 am on Thursday morning, the down line was disrupted for an hour due to a fault in the engine of the Kamakhya Dham Express.

