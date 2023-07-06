Bihar: Krishan Kumar Thakur of Bhagalpur becomes HR Director of ‘BHEL’, is an officer of 1998 batch of IRPS

Deepak Rao, Bhagalpur

Coming out of a small village situated on the banks of the Ganga, when someone achieves great success, not only does his morale reach sky high, but he becomes an example for the promising students of the area and makes others closer to his success. starts appearing. Lal Shrikrishna Kumar Thakur of Bhagalpur has been appointed as Director on the Board of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited-BHEL. After the appointment, Shri Thakur has taken charge as the Director-Human Resource of the Public Sector Engineering and Manufacturing Enterprise on Tuesday. Elder brother Rajivlochan Thakur said that Sri Krishna Kumar Thakur, the younger son of late Anirudh Thakur, resident of Rangara, Navgachia, did his schooling from Pakra High School. His father was working as the headmaster in this school. Shrikrishna Thakur is a 1998 batch officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS).

Graduated in Sanskrit from TNB and did post graduation in Sanskrit from TMBU

Shri Krishna Kumar Thakur had great attachment to Sanskrit. In such a situation, he graduated from TNB College with first class in Sanskrit. After this, Tilkamanjhi did his first class post graduation from Bhagalpur University in Sanskrit. Then did Post Graduate Diploma in Management with specialization in Human Resource (PGDM-HR) from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Shree Krishna Thakur is the youngest of ten siblings.

Shrikrishna Thakur is the youngest of 10 siblings. One of his elder brothers Prof. Ashok Thakur Tilkamanjhi is a professor at Bhagalpur University. Prior to joining BHEL, Shrikrishna Thakur was serving as the Chief Personnel Officer, Head of HR and Administration functions of Central Railway. He has over 25 years of holistic and practical experience in handling HR matters and administration in Indian Railways as well as in other Central Public Sector Undertakings. In his long career, Shri Thakur has headed the Human Resource Departments of three important Railway Divisions – Solapur, Bhopal and Mumbai. During this, he handled all HR related matters of 35 thousand employees of Mumbai Division. As the Chairman of Railway Recruitment Cell of Western Railway, he successfully completed the recruitment of about twelve thousand employees.

Special experience of train operation in Saudi Arabia

Working on secondment with RITES, he worked on an overseas project of train operation in Saudi Arabia and was instrumental in issuance of work visa (IQAMA), mobilization of human capital and efficient management of resources. This enabled the customer’s expectations to be met within the stipulated time frame. As a HR professional, Shri Thakur is credited with maintaining cordial industrial relations and fulfilling corporate responsibilities as well as long-term systemic improvements to corporate and government functioning in the overall organizational perspective.

