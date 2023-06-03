Bihar: Laboratory demonstrator and librarian will be appointed on contract from examination in university, know details

Laboratory demonstrators and librarians will be appointed in government colleges and universities of Bihar. These appointments will be on contract and the selection will be through examination. Later on, they will get special weightage in regular appointments. This decision was taken in a special meeting chaired by Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar. In the meeting held in the auditorium of the Education Department, many issues related to planning were agreed upon. An opinion was formed on the appointment of directors and deputy directors in 11 institutions of the education department. The process of this appointment is also likely to be started soon.

Directors will be appointed from BPSC

It was told in the meeting that the appointments of the directors are made through the Bihar Public Service Commission. In these, it was said to appoint third and fourth class employees. These appointments can be made through the Staff Selection Commission. Instructions were given to prepare a plan to revive six academies attached to the department. According to the information, people are working on less than 50% of the total posts of third class in government colleges and universities. On the basis of results, there is a lot of difficulty in distributing salaries and other types of funds in 229 colleges which distribute government grants and salaries. In such a situation, a committee should be constituted to investigate the whole matter.

The ongoing planning process for 1041 posts including 288 block technical managers, 587 assistant technical managers, 160 accountants and 06 posts of stenographers in the agriculture department will be completed by June 30. While reviewing the plans of Bameti, Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvjeet on Friday directed to complete the planning of all the vacant posts soon. In the meeting, the Agriculture Minister found that the Atma Yojana was approved by the Central Government last year with a budget of 100 crores. But, for the whole year only 25% of the amount was released in the last fortnight of March, due to which the plans got affected. For the financial year 2023-24, the central government has reduced the central share to 48.81 crores. In the fourth agricultural road map, Rs 123 crore has been earmarked for extension programs in the interest of farmers in 2023-24. But it will be difficult to run the programs according to the goals of the fourth agricultural road map due to the less amount received by the center.

