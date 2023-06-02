Bihar: Laborer was killed by burning with boiling water, villagers said, liquor mafia kills people every day

Bihar Crime News: In Bhojpur district, criminals are fearlessly carrying out criminal incidents. The dead body of a laborer has been recovered from the Andhari Son river in Arrah. The murder of the laborer has been done very brutally. Looking at the dead body, it seems that the laborer has been burnt to death with boiling water. At the same time, there is anger among the villagers about the continuous killings. The villagers have made a big claim regarding the liquor mafia.

Half burnt dead body recovered from Andhari Son river

Police has recovered a half-burnt body from Andhari Son river of Chauri police station area. The dead body was sent to Arrah Sadar Hospital for postmortem. The dead body was identified as Kariman Chowdhary, 60-year-old son of late Bhogi Chowdhary, a resident of Andhari, who had gone from home to work at Son river Diyar on Wednesday.

Did not return home till late evening, relatives started searching

The family members of the deceased said that Kariman Chaudhary did not return home till late evening, so a search was started for him. The dead body was recovered in a half-burnt condition from the Son river on Thursday morning. After this, an atmosphere of chaos prevailed in the village.

Thanedar arrived with Dalbal

On the other hand, after getting information about the incident, Chauri police station chief along with Dalbal reached the spot, took the dead body in their possession and sent it to Ara for postmortem. If the villagers believe in relation to the incident, then the incident has been executed by the businessmen engaged in the manufacture of liquor in Son river.

Villagers accused liquor mafia

Villagers said that till now about half a dozen such incidents have happened in the Son river, but no action has been taken against the liquor mafia. At the same time, in this murder case, a demand has been made from the administration to provide proper compensation to the victim’s family. Chauri Police Station President Kumar Rajinikanth told that the application has not been received by the family members. Further action will be taken on receipt of the application.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan